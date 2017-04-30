CNET UK podcast 519: Filtering facts with BBC's QI's chief Elf

It's a CNET UK podcast special this week as Andy is joined by James Harkin, the chief fact researcher -- or one of the elves, as the researchers are known -- for BBC's much-loved QI.
James explains how he filters through the world's knowledge to bring the best nuggets of information to Britain's favourite trivia show as well as how QI's spin-off podcast, No Such Thing As a Fish, went on to become a BBC TV show in its own right.
We're still waiting on this podcast to be picked up for TV.
We find out what makes a fact prime-time worthy, how squirrels are bringing down the world's power grids and what Slipknot's Corey Taylor was doing singing the Spongebob theme in Camden.
