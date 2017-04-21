CNET UK podcast 518: How to get the cheapest Galaxy S8, why Mario Kart rules

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The wonderful Andrew Hoyle makes up for the show's absence this past couple of weeks by figuring out how you can buy the excellent, new Samsung Galaxy S8 for the least amount of cash. Isn't he great?

Plus, he and Katie Collins explain why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is so much fun. It's all about that local multiplayer. And Wine.

Finally, the duo runs through all the weird and wonderful VR and AR nonsense Facebook discussed this week at its F8 conference.

CNET UK podcast 518 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

