CNET UK podcast 515: NASA's 7 new planets and reasons to be excited for phones again

NASA

On this week's show, Andrew Hoyle is joined by Rich Trenholm and special guest, ex-CNET writer Nate Lanxon. They discuss just why NASA's discovery of seven exoplanets orbiting close together around a nearby sun is so exciting.

Nate may or may not get all sciencey and Andy may or may not understand all of it.

Also up for discussion is Japan's decision to recycle old smartphones into Olympic medals and Apple has given a move in date for its amazing new spaceship campus.

Finally, the trio break down all the exciting rumours about what cool new smartphone tech will land at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. Expect to see new handsets from LG, Huawei, Motorola and many more. Not Samsung though -- we have to wait until April for Samsung.

CNET UK podcast 515 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? If you're done with our magnificent podcast and your ears are still thirsty, check out the podcasts CNET staffers listen to.

17:20 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn