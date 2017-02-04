CNET UK podcast 513: Beyonce's Insta-twins and the year's best car tech

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

On this week's show, Andrew Hoyle is joined by Katie Collins and Drew Stearne to discuss the happy news of Beyonce and Jay-Z. There may even be some kind of tech angle as to why they're chatting about it.

Also up for discussion is Apple's boost in sales at the end of last year, and whether or not this had anything to do with fiery Note 7s.

Lastly, Drew discusses the most exciting recent car launches and how tech will change our driving in the future.

