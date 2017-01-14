CNET UK podcast 511: Wafer thin TVs and why Ron Swanson would destroy Vegas

Nintendo Switch: All the details you've been waiting for

The beginning of the year can only mean one thing: It's time for CES -- the giant technology trade show in glittering Las Vegas.

Andrew Hoyle is joined by Katie Collins, who has been out trawling the CES show floors to bring us news about the latest tech launches, including a ridiculous smart hairbrush.

Katie also caught up with Nick Offerman -- beloved as the character Ron Swanson in "Parks and Recreation" -- to find out what Ron would make of CES and Vegas. Hint: it wouldn't end well.

