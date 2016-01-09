CNET UK podcast 463: Drones carrying people, bow ties for dogs and the best of CES

CNET

A happy new year to one and all!

Welcoming in 2016 also means welcoming in the world's biggest tech show -- CES, held in glittering Las Vegas. This week, the devilishly handsome Andrew Hoyle is joined by the wonderful Katie Collins to discuss the best of the new launches. Up for discussion is a TV in a fridge, a blisteringly cool electric supercar and some amazing camera tech from Nikon.

Oh, there's also some discussion about a bow tie for dogs.

We take a look at what to expect later in 2016, including the rumoured imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and whether we'll see an Apple Watch 2 this year. Finally, we find out the best tech you all received for Christmas and Andy goes on and on about why he thinks Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a brilliant mobile game. He shuts up eventually.

