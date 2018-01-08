CNET's Next Big Thing CES 2018 panel: The Invisible Doctor

On Tuesday, January 9, CNET will host its biggest, most inspiring CES 2018 panel: The Next Big Thing supersession. If you're lucky enough to be here at the show, please come join us at 3 p.m. PT in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall room N257 (but you'll want to line up a little early). If you can't make it in person, you're in luck: We're living streaming the panel right here and at ces.cnet.com.

Join us and you'll learn about the near and exciting future in which the technology we use every day works with our doctors and and our bodies to make us healthier and happier. CNET's Editor-at-Large Brian Cooley and Editor-in-Chief Lindsey Turrentine (that's me) will chat about the industry's aspirations and the roadblocks along the way. Our panelists are the best in their fields and represent researchers, MDs, device manufacturers and insurers.

We'll talk with Brooke Basinger, Technical Lead of Ophthalmic Hardware at Verily; Eri Gentry, Researcher at Institute for the Future; Dr. David Rhew, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Healthcare and Fitness at Samsung Electronics America; Paul Sterling, Vice President, Emerging Products at UnitedHealthcare; and Dr. Ian Tong, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor On Demand.

You really do not want to miss this. Your body, your family, and your future will thank you.