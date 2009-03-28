CNET News Daily Podcast: Twitter doesn't have a business plan yet? Fine





It seems like everyone has an opinion about how Twitter should try to make money (by the way, there is no official business plan yet, at least one that's public). Webware editor Rafe Needleman stops by to explain why there's plenty of time for the Twitter guys to figure that out.

Also in today's podcast: Microsoft takes the gloves off with its latest Windows ad; Disney and Hulu appear poised to make a deal; and the Tesla Model S sedan is actually quite inexpensive--if you ask company founder Elon Musk. Listen in to hear how he explains the latest model's price tag.

Today's stories:

Twitter still has no business model, and that's OK

Microsoft goes after Mac on price in new ad

Apple joins AT&T with no-contract iPhones

Report: Disney in talks to join Hulu

Tesla CEO: Model S cheaper than it looks

'Jaunty Jackalope' Ubuntu springs into beta

Pam Pre v. iPhone 3G: Which do you want?