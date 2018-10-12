CNET has a new debate show that's already ruined office friendships

Some would say that civil discourse is a thing of the past. For the most part, that's probably right.

But on CNET's new YouTube debate show, "Nope, Sorry," we're holding on to the last semblance of respectful dialogue. Kind of.

Follow each episode as Jeff Bakalar argues with different friends and colleagues through three rounds of the hottest takes you'll find outside of all the dummies you mute on Twitter.

Debates are hard. Sometimes you have to defend something you don't necessarily agree with. That's how debates work. That's why they're fun.

This week, Jeff debates Senior Editor Scott Stein about the merits of streaming games online, the value of Nintendo's new online service, and which music streaming service is the best. Judging this week's episode is Senior Editor Bridget Carey, who will award a total of five points per round.

There can be only one winner. No pressure, Bridget.