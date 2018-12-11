For many readers, ourselves included, books are most often consumed via Kindle or another e-book platform. Sure, there's something lost in the transition from paper to screen, but the convenience and storage capacity of Kindle readers, or phones and tablets using e-book software, far outweighs the compromises. Except when the opposite is true.

Some books work better, or only, in physical format. We've compiled some of our favorites for a special Holiday Gift Guide edition of CNET Book Club, where we talk about awesome art books, tabletop books and just plain strange books that will never translate well to a Kindle screen. On the plus side, they make excellent real-world holiday gifts, and look better wrapped up than an ebook gift code.

CNET Book Club: Holiday 2018 Gift Guide Special Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Dan's picks:

Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History

by Sam Witwer, Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman and Jon Peterson

House of Leaves

by Mark Z. Danielewski

Ship of Theseus

by JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst

Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down

by Gina McIntyre

Paperbacks from Hell

by Grady Hendrix

The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Creatures & Aliens

by Mark Salisbury

Giraffes on Horseback Salad

by Josh Frank, Tim Heidecker and Manuela Pertega

Harry N. Abrams

Scott's Picks

Wonderbook

by Jeff Vandermeer

Theory of Fun for Game Design

by Raph Koster

The Electric State

by Simon Stalenhag

Codex Seraphinianus

by Luigi Serafini

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book "The Tetris Effect"), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes

