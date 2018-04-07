On the rare chance you haven't heard of the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, you've come to a great spot for a Spark Notes version. You can also get a more in-depth breakdown here.

Cambridge Analytica, a third-party data-mining company, uses personal data and strategic communications to target electoral campaign info at voters. The company reportedly acquired up to 87 million Facebook users' information in a way that violated Facebook's policies, and then misused it for political ads related to the 2016 US election.

If it targeted all potential 87 million users, well, that's larger than most countries' populations. The size of Facebook's database is so large it could potentially take a long time to fix. And with several unanswered questions, do you have that kind of patience to wait for a trusted fix from Facebook?

Regardless of whether you think what Cambridge Analytica reportedly did might have affected your vote, how does it feel knowing a social media giant like Facebook let this happen with your information? Has its violation of trust affected how much you use Facebook, or have you shut your profile down completely?