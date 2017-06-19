CNET Asks: Who has the best upcoming games?

Does Microsoft, Nintendo or Sony have the most exciting video games on the horizon? With E3 wrapped up, it looks like everyone's got new video games coming out for their respective consoles. We're looking forward to brand-new additions and some highly anticipated returning franchises.

Along with the Xbox One X announcement, Microsoft fans are expecting:

Assassin's Creed Origins



Crackdown 3



We can't forget Dragon Ball FighterZ! Based on the extremely popular anime, Dragon Ball Z, this addition to the Xbox won't disappoint.



Sony has its fair share of additions, such as:

Kicking off Sony's E3 presentation, was highly anticipated zombie action game, Days Gone. Available for the PS4 and PS4 Pro.



Looks like Final Fantasy is going VR with its newest installment, Final Fantasy XV: Monsters of the Deep.



Sony releases the latest addition to the popular fantasy-action game franchise, God of War!

Nintendo had a lot to share regarding its upcoming video game releases:

Fire Emblem Warriors, from the well-known dynasty adventure series will soon become available on the Switch and 3DS.



The newest Mario game for the Nintendo Switch was showcased, Super Mario Odyssey. The game will feature new worlds, costumes and special abilities.



After years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4 is coming to the Switch. We will see a bunch of new changes from the last time there was an addition to the Metroid Prime series.



Now that you have a good idea of what to expect from the leading video game console companies, CNET wants to know which video game you are just dying to try out? Make your vote count and tell us why in the comment section. Game on!