CNET Asks: Which one of these dream TVs would you love to have in your living room?

TV manufacturers really brought it to you at full volume at this year's CES, and CNET was there to capture it all! Major announcements from LG, Hisense, and Samsung had viewers on the edge of their seats.

LG made sure it wowed us with the world's first 65-inch 4K OLED rollable TV. This fancy TV is hidden when not in use but rolls up like a poster to display! LG was able to implement this crazy thin and rollable design without compromising high-definition quality. Hisense wasn't shy with its announcements either. It surely made an impression on CES with its 75-inch TV with full-array local dimming, quantum dot color technology and Alexa voice control capabilities. But that isn't all; it released an entire line of these TVs in varying sizes. We can't forget to mention Samsung's knockout panel, where it introduced "The Wall." This gigantic model is a whopping 146 inches! Not only is it big, but it uses MicroLED lights providing images designed for movie theaters.

Although these TVs are not out to the the public yet, CES gave you a snapshot of whats to come in 2018. If you could have your way, which TV announced is your favorite? Let us know in the poll.