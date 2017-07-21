CNET asks: Which is your music streaming service of choice?

The internet has revolutionized how we listen to music. Each music streaming service in the market provides a different and unique experience. To name a few, Tidal offers high audio resolution, Soundcloud has a large and diverse library size ranging from underground to big name artists. Pandora is great for those who press play and multitask by creating radio stations depending on your search.

There are so many music services out in the market, but without a doubt, Spotify and Apple Music are the two leading competitors in the industry. Spotify offers features like free membership service with ads, Facebook integration to see what your friends are listening to and smart-speaker capabilities, meaning you can sync it to your Google Home and Amazon Echo. Apple Music on the other hand, offers a larger storage capacity -- up to 100,000 songs -- as well as hand-curated radio stations, and it works hard on being the first music service to provide song releases.

With all these unique features, we want to know what you look for most when deciding to pay for a subscription. Check out the poll below and let us know! Is there anything you wish more streaming services offered? If so, don't be shy and share your thoughts in the comments section.