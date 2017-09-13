The much anticipated Apple event came and went. Apple took the wraps off a whole pack of new products -- from its new Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple TV 4K to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and its high-tech new flagship iPhone X.
During CNET's live blogging of the show, our staff was dishing out polls for people to weigh in with their reaction to the products being unveiled. But if you weren't able to join us, it's only fair to present those polls to you again so everyone can have their say.
Take your votes to the poll and share your opinions in the comments section.
