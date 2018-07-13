Some of you couldn't wait for the news to be released about when this now-famous event would happen this year. Some of you couldn't care less.

Regardless of where you stand on this crucial topic, the fact remains: The day is approaching quickly! If you're looking for that great, new tech gadget or some houseware items, or maybe even a brand-new grill (like me), Amazon Prime Day has you covered. Maybe it's something a bit more niche, in which case they definitely will still have some items for you.



While Amazon doesn't tell you ahead of time what exactly will be included in its Prime Day deals, it can be helpful to look at a few sales they already have, in order to get an idea of what you might want. Amazon's Prime Day is for Prime members only, but you can sign up for the free 30-day trial and still get in on these deals.

Prime Day aims to be Amazon's own version of Black Friday or Cyber Monday; still, some people are skeptical about what's actually on sale. Are they really lower prices, or are they just marked as part of the sale and not really a discount from normal Amazon prices? Take a look at these five ways to win Prime Day for some tips.

I am cautiously optimistic and will be scouring the site for deals on particular items I want. If I see a steal, I might splurge. It's up to you to decide what you want or if you even want to participate, but in the meantime, we here at CNET have some questions for you! Participate in the poll below and cast your votes now.

Also, if you have some additional tips on finding deals, please share them in the comments. We'd all love to know more.