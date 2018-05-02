CNET Asks: Who are your favorite Avengers?

Have you seen Avengers: Infinity War yet? If not, make sure to get caught up beforehand with our handy Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

In honor of Earth's mightiest heroes' latest adventure hitting the big screen, we wanted to commemorate our favorites. Whether they're technically part of The Avengers or not, each of these heroes have played a huge role in the team's successes, and to the overall success of the MCU films. Did we miss someone? Let us know in the comment who you wish was on this list

Now Playing: Watch this: Avengers: Infinity War: What did and didn't work

Whether you fell in love with their superpowers, personalities or character's storyline, we want to know, which of these heroes are your favorites? You can vote for more than one, but choose carefully.

Come by later and see which of your favorite heroes are at the top of the list!