In today's world, security compromises are as common as the common cold. Most security breaches involve the theft of email addresses, passwords and credit card numbers. And while these compromises can wreak havoc on victims, the massive security breach of Equifax is a whole different ball game.

With Equifax being compromised, these hackers have gotten away with as many as 143 million people's personal information. And we aren't talking about email addresses and passwords, but names, drivers licenses, birth dates, addresses and the mother of all -- Social Security numbers! Geez.

If you're a US citizen or permanent resident, those nine digits are the gateway to your financial ties including tax records, credit ratings and employment history. Even more worryingly, it's often used as a form of interconnected identification and treated as an authenticator to make sure you are who you say you are.

Now Playing: Watch this: Equifax breach: Were you one of the 143 million affected?

This is a company that we've trusted with our vital personal information. How could Equifax have let this happen? I don't know about you but I'm annoyed to say the least. With all this personal information floating around on the darknet by now, the sky's the limit for criminals to do as they please. SMH.

So let me ask you this, with this massive security breach of Equifax, are you at all concerned, even if you think you haven't been affected? Has this breach been a wake-up call for you to take the necessary steps to safeguard your personal info or are you putting it off? How upset are you about this breach? What do you think should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again? Take the poll and share your thoughts in the comments section.