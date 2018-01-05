CNET Asks: Has Apple lost your trust?

After the company behind Geekbench released a report revealing that Apple appeared to be deliberately slowing its older phones, Apple claimed that it was doing so in order to preserve battery life in phones where the battery was wearing out. Replace your phone's battery and it should work like new. As an apology for not being fully transparent with its customers, Apple is offering replacement batteries for the discounted price of $29, £25 or AU$39, whether your battery is worn out or not.

People have long suspected that Apple slows older phones to get you to buy a new one. If it wasn't for this report, would Apple have come clean to its customers? Do you buy its explanation? And is this cheap battery deal enough to regain your trust in the iPhone maker?

