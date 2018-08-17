The Galaxy Note is widely known for its signature large screen and smart stylus, but will the new steep price-point overshadow the Note 9's amazing features?
Samsung followed Apple's lead and released a pricey premium smartphone of its own, the Galaxy Note 9, at $1,000. Although pricey, we can forget to mention the Note 9 has a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB memory storage, an S Pen stylus (that can now do more Bluetooth tricks like trigger your camera's shutter button remotely) along with new AI features. Check out our spec-by-spec comparison for a more in-depth analysis of recent Galaxy models.
All these features sound great, but do they justify the price? Do you see yourself purchasing the Galaxy Note 9, or will it be a hard pass? Let us know in the poll below!
Discuss: CNET Asks: Will you switch to the Galaxy Note 9?
