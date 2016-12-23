CNET asks: What's the best tech of 2016?

CNET reviewed more than 700 devices this year. That's a whole lot of phones, laptops and smart home widgets. While our editors take some well-deserved time to catch their breath after that year-long marathon, it's your turn to identify the products that won you over in 2016.

The poll below is curated from our editors' favorite products from 2016, but if you think we've overlooked anything, let us know in the comments. Once 2017 starts up, we'll reveal the winners of this reader poll, and once and for all determine the best tech of 2016, as determined by the smartest audience out there: our readers.

(CNET app users, go to CNET.com via your browser to access the poll.)

