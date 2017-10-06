Google's event has come and gone. The search giant the took the audience by storm and showcased a substantial array of new products. It unwrapped its new Pixel 2 and 2 XL smartphones, as well as the Pixelbook laptop, Pixel Buds earphones, an updated Daydream View VR headset, a smaller smart speaker dubbed Google Home Mini and something that came as a surprise to us all, the Google Clip camera.

Now Playing: Watch this: Google's parade of new products

With this huge selection of hardware unleashed, Google means serious business and for good reason: to keep pace with the other big guns like Apple, Samsung and Amazon. But will it measure up? That's where you come in -- help us answer that question. Did any of the new products wow you? Or were they just meh? Will your wallet open up for these products? We want to know. Cast your votes in the poll, then share your opinions about these new products in the comments section.

Check out the Pixel 2 and 2 XL up close: