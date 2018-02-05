'The Cloverfield Paradox' movie trailer: Film coming to Netflix

The fact that a trailer for "The Cloverfield Paradox," the third film in the "Cloverfield" series, was shown during the Super Bowl was perhaps more surprising than either team's performance in Sunday's game.

"Cloverfield" came out in 2008 and featured New Yorkers fleeing a gigantic monster, while capturing it all on camera. "10 Cloverfield Lane" followed in 2016, about a young woman who awakes to find herself trapped in an underground bunker by a man who insists the world above is uninhabitable. Now "The Cloverfield Paradox" promises to let viewers "find out why" all these creepy events happened.

The film is set aboard an international space station when disaster strikes. The trailer includes a severed crawling hand and partial arm, so that's handy.

The film had been scheduled for a theatrical release, but now has been acquired by Netflix, which said it will release the film after the game.