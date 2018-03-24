Stefan Irvine/Getty Images

The federal spending bill signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday does more than fund the budget. It also makes it easier for law enforcement agencies to demand access to online information -- no matter what country the data is stored in.

Lawmakers added the CLOUD Act (PDF), which stands for Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, to the spending bill before the final House and Senate votes Thursday. It updates the rules for criminal investigators who want to see emails, documents and other communications stored on the internet. Now law enforcement won't be blocked from accessing someone's Outlook account, for example, just because Microsoft happens to store the user's email on servers in Ireland.

What's more, the law lets the US enter into agreements to send information from US servers to criminal investigators in other countries with limited case-by-case review of requests.

Privacy advocates at groups like the ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation criticized the change, saying it lets law enforcement bypass constitutional protections against unreasonable searches. It also could lead the US to send user data to police in countries known for abusing the human rights of their citizens, they argue. The result, advocates say, is that technology companies will have to comply with unethical legal demands for their users' information.

The law "threatens human rights, jeopardizes the Fourth Amendment interests of individuals inside the US, and provides an alarming level of discretion to the executive branch at the expense of congressional authority," representatives of the ACLU wrote in a letter to lawmakers Thursday.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah who introduced the CLOUD Act, said in February that the bill balances user privacy with the need for an updated framework for giving law enforcement the information it needs.

"The CLOUD Act bridges the divide that sometimes exists between law enforcement and the tech sector by giving law enforcement the tools it needs to access data throughout the world while at the same time creating a commonsense framework to encourage international cooperation to resolve conflicts of law," Hatch said.

The change in law comes just as the US Supreme Court was considering whether US tech companies must hand over user data to law enforcement when it's stored on foreign servers. The case, US v. Microsoft, considers data that was stored in Ireland, which the company said it couldn't turn over to investigators because it fell outside their jurisdiction. The court heard arguments in the case in February.

