Enlarge Image Entertainment Weekly

Can't wait to see more of actor Zachary Levi donning the red, white and yellow costume of DC Comics superhero Shazam?

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly published an image of Levi as Shazam from the upcoming Warner Bros. movie for the cover of its San Diego Comic-Con issue. It shows Levi having fun as the alter-ego to the 14-year-old character Billy Batson, who can transform into a grown-up superhero just by saying the word Shazam.

There are a few more hints as to what fans can expect from the Shazam movie, headed to theaters in April 2019.

"If you scour all of DC and Marvel there are very few characters that are actually stoked to be a superhero," Levi told EW. "They're not brooding, they're not put out. Billy Batson is like Peter Parker, they're thrilled to have these powers and can't wait to try them out."

Previously, on July 11, EW revealed a full-body shot of Levi wearing Shazam's famous lightning bolt costume.

While the Shazam movie won't debut worldwide in theaters until next year, fans will most likely get the first footage or a trailer from the film during WB's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con International this week, so stay tuned on CNET for additional coverage.

