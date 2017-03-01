Watch brutal Xenomorph attack in new 'Alien: Covenant' trailer

Before we all get too excited about those new Earth-like planets discovered in the Trappist-1 star system last week, we should all watch "Alien: Covenant," the next installment in Ridley Scott's "Alien" franchise.

The new trailer, posted by 20th Century Fox today, almost feels like a romantic love story with a ship full of couples, and then the eeriness of the mission sets in.

In director Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant," the sequel to 2012's "Prometheus," the crew of colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise.

But the crew is in for a surprise when they learn that this new utopia is actually a dangerous world that is home to the kind of creatures that gave us all nightmares from the original "Alien" movie.

The new trailer shows scenes of the crew exploring a breathtakingly beautiful world, unknowingly stumbling upon aliens eggs spewing facehuggers, screaming shipmates running through their ship, and best of all, more footage of Xenomorphs attacking.

The film stars Michael Fassbender (reprising his role as the robot David), Noomi Rapace (reprising her role as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw), Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, Guy Pearce and James Franco.

"Alien: Covenant" opens on May 19 in the US and UK, and May 18 in Australia.