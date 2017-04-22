Climate Change Coloring Book won't calm you down

Kickstarter

We all know that coloring books aren't just for kids anymore. In fact, many adults use coloring books as a way to relax or just avoid reality.

However, the Climate Change Coloring Book -- currently a Kickstarter campaign -- might not be the best way to unwind.

One activity in the book offers the morbid challenge of coloring 20 football fields in under a minute to show how fast we've been losing forests worldwide in the past 25 years. Another activity asks you to trace what the Arctic sea ice looked like 20 years ago and then color in what's been lost since then.

The coloring book contains over 20 coloring activities accompanied by written descriptions of research with documented sources, just in case anyone doubts where the information came from.

Kickstarter

The point of delivering climate change information via a coloring book is simple. As you color, you have time to reflect on scientific research and data about climate change. Looking quickly at a graphic is very different from helping create it.

So when you color in the effects of global warming on the New York coastline or use your red crayon to denote the hottest months on record for the past 137 years, it will mean something to you.

While coloring in diagrams about carbon emissions, greenhouse gas and city pollution might not be the answer to a stressful day, you can definitely learn more about climate change -- one crayon at a time.

