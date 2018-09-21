Before Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hadn't won a football game since Christmas Eve 2016, 635 days ago. How long ago was that? Back then, Barack Obama was president and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the new hot movie.

At first, things didn't look too promising for the Browns. When starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game with a concussion before halftime, the team was down 14-0.

But then, rookie Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, brought fans to their feet. And it happened: the Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17, collecting their first win in 19 games.

"STOP THE PRESSES! BROWNS WIN BROWNS WIN BROWNS WIN," tweeted CBS Sports. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

STOP THE PRESSES



BROWNS WIN

BROWNS WIN

BROWNS WIN pic.twitter.com/q2tXyfJjGC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 21, 2018

THE BROWNS HAVE WAITED 635 DAYS FOR THIS FEELING pic.twitter.com/pljDxjtDQy — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 21, 2018

And there was a special benefit for Browns' fans after the win. Bud Light had placed numerous locked coolers full of beer around the city, promising that once the Browns got that elusive win, they'd be unlocked via W-Fi to offer free drinks.

Drinks are on them, Clevelanders. A tweet from Bud Light sent right after the game read, "Cleveland, the Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You've earned it."

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

The Cleveland police were both excited for their team and wary of the sudden deluge of free alcohol. After the game, the police department's official account tweeted, "We WON!!! —-Wait....Oh God. The free beer thing...Ok Cleveland. Stay calm. GO BROWNS!!!":

Live look at Cleveland PD headquarters reacting to this win and the beer cases opening: pic.twitter.com/V9DOZryTes — Chandler Brewer (@c2bgolf) September 21, 2018

Fans were quick to share video of the fridges finally opening up. Riots did not seem to ensue.

An inside look: Bud Light is being consumed, fridges are scared. — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

I'm in Seattle. Where's my fridge? I NEED MY FRIDGE!!! — Producer Rob プロデューサーロブ (@LevelandRowns) September 21, 2018

Everyone in Cleveland confirmed calling out of work tomorrow — Orioles Magic (@boatsnbohs) September 21, 2018

With the Browns luck, they probably lost the key and won't be able to unlock it — Evan Greenwood (@egreenwood11) September 21, 2018

Over/under on people arrested related to these Bud Light fridges tonight is 12. #BROWNS — Mike Cottrill (@mrcottrill) September 21, 2018

Oh boy they’re is gonna be a plethora of babies born in Cleveland in 9 months. The beer is flowing...??? ?? ? — Tina C. #furbabymomma???? (@5158Poundin) September 21, 2018

You get a Bud Light! You get a Bud Light! You get a Bud Light! You get a Bud Light... #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/1sDCNsOH0R — Jeffrey Green (@JeffGreen311) September 21, 2018

The Browns team account got in on the fun, too, tweeting, "OPEN THOSE FRIDGES BUD LIGHT!"

🗣 OPEN THOSE FRIDGES @BUDLIGHT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

*tries to act like we’ve been here before* — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

Although not everyone is a Bud Light drinker. "Congratulations Cleveland, your reward for your first win in almost 2 years is shitty beer," wrote one Twitter user.

Congratulations Cleveland, your reward for your first win in almost 2 years is shitty beer — Benny (@Bennyficial303) September 21, 2018

Haven’t the people of Cleveland been through enough? Now you add a mass-produced, light adjunct lager in their rare moment of triumph. #cruel — Mike Dickson (@porkadachop) September 21, 2018

So even when Cleveland wins, they lose ?? — Haseeb Omar (@haseebo) September 21, 2018

The Browns get a chance at another win on Sunday Sept. 30, when they take on the Raiders. But if they do win, fans will have to buy their own beer.

