Claris posts record revenues

Claris , the wholly owned software subsidiary of Apple Computer (AAPL) saw its revenues rise to a record $67 million for its fiscal first quarter, an increase of 12 percent from $59.7 million posted a year ago.

The results, which Claris said were the best in its history, were fueled by sales of the company's Windows software, Macintosh software, and Apple-brand software that Claris distributes and sells worldwide. The Windows software alone accounted for more than 20 percent of Claris-brand revenue in the quarter which ended December 27, the company said.

Strong sales in Japan and growing deployment of its Internet software also fueled growth. Sales of its database and Internet publishing, business-graphics software lead the way, especially in the Japanese market, the company said.