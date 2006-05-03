Cingular announces Motorola Slvr L2

I guess you could say Cingular needed a whole set of Slvrs. After introducing the trend-setting Motorola Slvr L7 and L6 earlier this year, Cingular today said it would carry the Motorola Slvr L2. Essentially the low-end member of the Slvr family, the L2 offers Bluetooth, a speakerphone, and multiple messaging options in the slim candy bar package. And in an unusual but welcome twist, the L2 does not have an integrated camera. For more info, see our first take.