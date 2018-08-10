Cinemark gives a nod to MoviePass as its Movie Club passes 350K subscribers

Cinemark's subscription service Movie Club has more than 350,000 active members, the company told Deadline Wednesday.
CEO Mark Zoradi said MoviePass, another movie subscription service that's experienced turbulence with its business model, has played a role in Movie Club's growth. Cinemark's service is $8.99 per month for a 2D ticket.
"It has helped create awareness of subscription moviegoing," he said.
