CIA bomb-sniffing dog flunks out of training in Twitter saga

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Not every dog has its day when it comes to completing the CIA's rigorous training program for explosives-detecting K9s. The US Central Intelligence Agency posted a fascinating flood of tweets Wednesday tracing the story of Lulu, a black lab participating in the fall 2017 "puppy class" for bomb-sniffing dogs. Spoiler: Lulu flunked out.

When dogs have bad days at school, the CIA looks for a reason why, citing food allergies or boredom as potential issues. For Lulu, it went deeper than that. "Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer," the CIA notes in a "pupdate."

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu's story gives us some fascinating insight into the CIA's dog-training program. The CIA says its K9 Corps is "the first line of defense against explosive threats to Agency personnel and buildings at Headquarters and abroad." The dogs are also on-call at all times to help other law enforcement groups.

The agency described the decision to drop Lulu from the program as "extremely difficult."

Our trainers’ top concern is physical & mental well-being of K9s.

They made difficult decision & did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training pic.twitter.com/Ss9y9LpE9q — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu's tale then takes a delightful turn. She may not be cut out to be a bomb-sniffing K9, but she is destined for a life of luxury as a family pet. The CIA gave Lulu's handler the chance to adopt her and he did. The CIA reports Lulu is now playing with her handler's kids and sniffing for bunnies and squirrels in the yard instead of ferreting out explosives.

The journey of Lulu, the bomb-sniffing dog who didn't want to sniff for bombs, is reminiscent of the children's book "The Story of Ferdinand," about a bull who would rather smell flowers than fight.

The CIA's Twitter stream on Wednesday included a dozen photos of Lulu, including one of Lulu relaxing on the carpet in her new home:

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu's handler will get a new dog to train. You can follow all the furry drama through the CIA's Puppy Class page, where you can meet the other recruits and get a peek at their work regimen.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.