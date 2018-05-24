Church of England now answers your religious questions via Amazon Alexa

Ian Knighton/CNET

Your Amazon device might have a higher purpose than telling you the weather.

The Church of England has a new Alexa skill, outlined in a blogpost Thursday, joining a whole category of Alexa skills for religion and spirituality.

"We're planning to ensure users can find more answers to faith questions and to explore on other platforms in future," the blogspot said.

Using the Alexa skill, you can ask for a prayer of the day, where the nearest Church of England is, and even some of those bigger nagging theological questions, like what is faith and who is God.

If you have a different smart speaker, never fear-- The Church of England wants to be platform agnostic and is planning on launching for Apple HomePod and Google Home in the future.