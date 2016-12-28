Church accidentally prints words for rap song instead of hymn

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

We pray to God hoping that he's listenin'.

These aren't my words. They're those of Tupac Shakur, from his fine anthem "Hail Mary."

You might think there's an almost religious quality about such lines. The rest of the song, however, is a touch more troublesome.

For example: "I ain't a killer but don't push me, revenge is like the sweetest joy, Next to gettin' p****."

The congregation at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was encouraged a couple of weeks ago to intone Tupac. The lyrics to this "Hail Mary" were printed in the program. Yes, instead of the words to the prayer with which so many Catholics are familiar.

Andrew Choksy, who attended the service, told CNN: "A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet."

This was surely human error, but how could this possibly have happened? The Archdiocese of Colombo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, Father Sunil De Silva of archdiocese told CNN that there had been a mistaken download from the internet.

And who might have been responsible for this? In his words: "A young boy."

Perhaps entrusting young boys to download the words to a prayer is not unlike companies entrusting their Twitter accounts to young boys. They end up tweeting, for example, crotch-grabbing jokes -- as happened to KFC.

Sometimes with young boys, it's like this: "I got a head with no screws in it, what can I do?"

Yes, of course this is another line from Tupac's "Hail Mary."