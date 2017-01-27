​Chrome, Firefox and Facebook cooperate for a faster web

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Browser makers pay a lot of attention to making sure websites load as fast as possible -- downloading the page's programming instructions, running JavaScript code, pushing graphics and words to the screen rapidly to keep us from getting annoyed by the wait.

In contrast, refreshing a web page you've already loaded seems pretty ho-hum. But programmers from Firefox and Chrome cooperated with Facebook to speed that process up, because it turns out it's actually pretty important. On Chrome, more than a twentieth of page views come from reloading, Google said. That means a speedup there can pay off.

The cooperation improved a technique called caching -- storing data on your phone or PC so when it's needed again it can be fetched fast. That cuts battery drain, mobile data usage and page-load delays.

Speeding up browsers is a thankless, neverending job. But it makes the web tick: faster page-load times mean people read more pages, buy more products online and update their social media status more often.

Caching has been used for decades. But with the new refinements, browsers don't have to waste resources checking if web elements like graphics and fonts need to be redownloaded when the web site has told them they won't change.

On Chrome, that's cut Facebook page reload times 28 percent, said Chrome team member Takashi Toyoshima. The speedup can help other sites, too. The BBC's site reloads about 50 percent faster, said Firefox team member Patrick McManus.