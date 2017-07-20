Christoper Nolan slams Netflix's 'mindless' movie policy

Warner Bros

Director Christopher Nolan has lashed out at Neflix's policy of releasing its movies at the same time as making them available to stream, calling it "untenable" and "pointless."

Speaking in no uncertain terms to IndieWire, Nolan explains "Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films. They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity."

When asked if he would work with Netflix on a movie, he replied "No, why would you? If you make a theatrical film, it's to be played in theaters."

Nolan spoke more highly of Amazon's video service, saying "You can see that Amazon is very clearly happy to not make that same mistake. The theaters have a 90-day window [between releasing movies in theatres and then online]. It's a perfectly usable model. It's terrific."

Christopher Nolan's latest film Dunkirk is out this Friday.