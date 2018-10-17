Chris Evans: My Avengers tweet isn't confirming Cap's death

Breathe deeply, Captain America fans. Actor Chris Evans says his Oct. 4 tweet that seemed to be a farewell to the character wasn't meant as a big ol' spoiler.

"I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler and I should clarify that, regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would've tweeted the exact same thing," he told the room at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

Evans said that his message was meant as gratitude for a decade of playing the iconic role.

"That last day of filming really was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies -- this unbelievable tapestry -- and you feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I'd feel, and I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude," he said. "I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything."

In the tweet he's referring to, Evans said, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Back in March, Evans told the New York Times that he has no plans to return to the franchise, adding, "you want to get off the train before they push you off."

As we pointed out when he sent that Oct. 4 tweet, even though it's likely Evans is done playing Cap, that doesn't mean the character won't be recast and at some point return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release in the US and April 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date known yet.