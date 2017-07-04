Twitter burns Chris Christie over #beachgate photo

Who doesn't enjoy a nice uncrowded day at the beach? New Jersey governor Chris Christie and his family were granted that just this weekend, photographed sunning themselves at Island Beach State Park.

But it wasn't a normal vacation -- the New Jersey first family was relaxing on the sand at the same time the public couldn't access state beaches over the holiday weekend due to a government shutdown.

Christie defended his decision, since New Jersey is one of only a few states that provides its governor with a state-owned beach home in addition to his official residence. "Run for governor, and you can have the residence," Christie said Saturday.

Twitter had some pretty good burns.

Life is like a few too many boxes of chocolate. #beachgate #chrischristie pic.twitter.com/bzLUdOrWVb — Russ Alberts (@yournameisruss) July 3, 2017

When you aren't "swimsuit ready" by the 4th of July but you still wanna go to the beach. #ChrisChristie #NewJersey #beachgate pic.twitter.com/LR2IAUVFNO — Sarah Evans ☮ (@gosayruhgo) July 3, 2017

Christie's #beachgate scandal is the ultimate sand-in-your-face insult. — Paul J Elliott (@PaulJElliott) July 3, 2017

Where is a giant cat when you need one? #beachgate pic.twitter.com/lL2YTHyJeA — Wayne Perala (@smartplay31) July 3, 2017

It saddens me that one of the few things that can bring left & right together is universal condemnation of Greedy Chris Christie. #BeachGate — John Spartan (@JohnSpa26511211) July 3, 2017

But at least one Twitter user was just fine with Christie's relaxation time -- Brad Thor, the author of "Use of Force," the thriller that the governor was photographed reading.

I think I'm the only one in America not mad at #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/PXPvjPUepn — Brad Thor (@BradThor) July 3, 2017

