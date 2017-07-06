Chinese video game limits play time for children under 12

VCG / Getty Images

Screen time limits are coming to China.

Tencent, the world's biggest online gaming company, will limit the daily play time for its most popular game. The title Honor of Kings now has a limit of 1 hour per day for children under the age of 12. Players aged 12 to 18 will be limited to 18 hours per day.

According to Reuters, the limits are a response from educators and parents worried that kids have become addicted to the game. The system builds on a link between children's accounts and those of their parents, who can then monitor kids' play time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends younger children (age 2 to 5) spend no longer than 1 hour per day on screen time, and "For children ages 6 and older, place consistent limits on the time spent using media..." Current ways to place a limit kids' screen time include Amazon's FreeTime service and the PBS Kids Playtime Pad.