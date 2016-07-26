Chinese TV maker LeEco reportedly looking at buying Vizio

It's not Verizon gobbling up Yahoo, but by the standards of the TV market, an acquisition of Vizio by LeEco could be big.

A series of reports, the latest by India's The Economic Times, points to either an acquisition or investment by the Chinese conglomerate LeEco in Irvine, California-based Vizio, which along with Samsung has been one of the two most-popular TV brands in the U.S. over the last few years. Vizio TVs are among CNET's most-recommended models.

Neither Vizio nor LeEco responded immediately to CNET's request for comment.

But Vizio and LeEco are slated tomorrow to host a joint press event in Hollywood, California, which should provide more details. It's possible the two companies could announce a partnership, joint investment or new products rather than an acquisition.