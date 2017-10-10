VCG via Getty Images

What does it take to crash China's equivalent of Twitter? A popstar's new girlfriend, apparently.

Luhan, a popular Chinese singer once part of Chinese-Korean pop band EXO, on Sunday made a post to Weibo introducing the world to his new girlfriend. Traffic on the platform soared, leading to it crashing within half an hour, Chinese media reported. After nearly four hours, service resumed at 4 p.m.

Weibo works similarly to Twitter, and has 340 million users -- which is about 10 million more than Twitter. Luhan's post has garnered over 5 million likes at the time of writing. The most liked post on Twitter, made by former US President Barack Obama, sits at 4.6 million. Luhan's stardom isn't to be underestimated: even Matt Damon is impressed.

Chinese internet users took to the platform (mostly) to voice their displeasure, with some criticising his choice and saying she's "fake." Many also suspected the post is a marketing ploy to generate interest in a new drama the couple has filmed. Over on Twitter, users are also tweeting their responses to his announcement, though many seem more supportive than on Weibo: