Alibaba CEO wants counterfeiters punished like drunk drivers

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is taking its fight against counterfeiters very seriously.

Its founder, Jack Ma, took to Weibo (China's Twitter) on Monday to urge the country's government to treat counterfeiting as seriously as it takes drunk driving.

In a lengthy post addressed to Chinese lawmakers who convened at the country's annual legislative sessions, Ma said that stricter laws on drunk driving are perhaps the most "classical law improvements" made in recent years, urging the government to tackle counterfeits in the same way as they impede innovation and creativity.

The post follows an statement released last month, where Alibaba called for the Chinese government to curb counterfeiting. Of the 4,495 leads tied to counterfeiting that were identified by Alibaba last year, the company said, only 33 convictions were made.

Around $500 billion worth of fake goods are sold every year, said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, with China being identified as the main source. Over 60 percent of counterfeit goods come from China, the OECD says.

