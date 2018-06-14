Enlarge Image Handout/Getty Images

Monday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore was historic. As such, you've probably seen plenty of reactions, on social media and traditional news media.

What does it mean? Was it a good move by Trump? Will Kim actually denuclearise? These are all legitimate questions. On other parts of the internet, though? Some different topics came up.

As the summit was broadcast live by Channel News Asia, viewers in the chat box argued over where Singapore actually is in the world, accusing it of being part of China, Taiwan, Malaysia or even "the creation of the Matrix." Those still caught up with Avengers fever creatively suggested Singapore could in fact be part of Wakanda.

For the record, Singapore is a country that gained independence in 1965.

In China, reactions were a little more serious. Weibo, China's Twitter-equivalent, saw internet users marvelling at what they called a "historic moment." The summit happened just as China's notoriously gruelling college entrance exams ended, and people were relieved about it, though there are predictions that it could be a future exam topic.

One person quoted Winston Churchill, suggesting the meeting between Trump and Kim probably serves their interests in some way.

They still had fun though. When Trump and Kim shared their first "handshake of the century," some couldn't resist commenting on how much love the two leaders had in their eyes as they gazed upon each other.

Of course, they wanted to know what transpired between the two during their 12-second long handshake.

People also mocked the age difference between Trump and Kim. Trump was born in 1946 while Kim was born 1984.

The sharp-eyed audience thought the atmosphere was awkward though.

Others suggested it was a meeting between two men sporting the world's trendiest hairstyles, while also wondering who had a stronger grip. One suggested if they might actually be thinking, "I'll kill you one day" behind their smiles.

