China's cracking down on VPNs to make Great Firewall stronger

Getty Images

China's clamping down on users who rely on virtual private networks (VPN) to break free of its notorious internet filter.

Dubbed the Great Firewall, the filter blocks access to news sites deemed undesireable by the Chinese government as well as social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook where the Chinese government has no control over. To bypass the restrictions, users have been using a VPN, which routes traffic to servers overseas free of the filters, but this may not be an option soon.

GreenVPN has stated that its service would be unavailable after July 1, having recieved a notice from regulatory departments, reported Bloomberg. It's likely not the only one, as the report also claims SuperVPN, another popular service, is being blocked as well.

Chinese businesses and startups, which often rely on VPNs to access Facebook and Twitter to engage customers and fans, may soon find themselves locked out of the western markets if the Chinese government continues its crackdown as it begins the lead up to its leadership renewal event in October, the Chinese Communistt Party's 19th Congress. China has also clamped down previously on local social media platforms like Weibo to block "negative talk."

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.