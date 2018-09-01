China plans crackdown on ride-hailing companies after customer deaths

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

China will inspect all ride-hailing services operating there, following the deaths of two passengers in recent months.

The Chinese transportation ministry on Friday said comprehensive inspections will start Sept. 5, according to Reuters. The crackdown comes after a driver from the dominant platform, Didi, allegedly killed a 20-year-old female passenger this month. Another female passenger was allegedly killed by a Didi driver in May. After the latest killing, Didi suspended its Hitch service.

Ride-hailing companies worldwide have had to grapple with crimes committed by their drivers. In the US, Uber and Lyft have come under scrutiny over sexual harassment and assaults committed by drivers.

More than 120 Uber and Lyft drivers had sexually assaulted passengers, according to a CNN investigation in May. Over the last four years, at least 103 Uber drivers and 18 Lyft drivers have allegedly raped, forcibly touched or kidnapped passengers, among other crimes. The companies said they have acknowledged the issue and are working to make their platforms safer.

Chinese ride-hailing companies Didi, Meituan Dianping and AutoNavi didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.