China moon machines snap striking pictures of each other

Enlarge Image CNSA

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) is giving us a firsthand look at a mysterious part of the moon after placing its Chang'e 4 lander on the lunar far side in early January.

CNSA released some new views on Friday of the far side's two human-made residents, the lander and the Jade Rabbit 2 (Yutu 2) rover. The machines took each other's portraits.

Enlarge Image CNSA

The rover is exploring the landing site in the Von Kármán crater on the side of the moon that faces away from Earth, sometimes called "the dark side of the moon" even though it receives plenty of sunlight. The rover is powered by solar panels.

CNSA also shared some intriguing panorama images from the crater, including a ring panorama centered around the lander. The rover is visible with its tracks leading away towards the bottom.

CNSA

The Chang'e 4 mission is the first to land on the moon's far side. CNSA is using a relay satellite to send data back to Earth as the lander and rover survey the landscape and study the geology of the area.

