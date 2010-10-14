Chilean miners rescued as real-time Web watches

While some television networks and cable channels are doing a lot of coverage, the Chilean miner rescue is unfolding minute by agonizing minute on the Web.
And also on social-networking sites, such as Twitter, which you can see below, along with live Web video from CBS News on Ustream. (Editors' note: CNET is published by CBS Interactive, another unit of the broadcasting corporation.)
CBS has been doing the feed since early yesterday and presumably will continue until all the miners are out.
Truly, given how well it has turned out, enjoy:
