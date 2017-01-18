Chelsea Manning's sentence commuted by Obama

Photo by Mike Kemp, In Pictures via Getty Images

President Barack Obama commuted the majority of Chelsea Manning's sentence on Tuesday, shortening the sentence of an army analyst who leaked thousands of files about US operations around the world.

Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley Manning, has been imprisoned since 2010 after being charged with leaking 700,000 military files and communications to WikiLeaks. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013.

Manning's commutation was listed partway through a release from the White House naming more than 200 prisoners who received shortened sentences on Tuesday. Obama made no specific comment about his decision to release Manning 28 years early.

On Friday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a press briefing that the Obama administration views Manning very differently from another person who leaked classified information -- Edward Snowden. Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked documents about the surveillance programs of the US and its allies to journalists in 2013, remains in Russia to avoid a trial for charges of espionage and theft.

"Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing," Earnest said. "Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy."

Manning's case was seen by many as a proxy for the US government's attempts to curb WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, its controversial founder. Rumors circulated earlier this week that Manning was on Obama's commutation shortlist. Snowden, who is active on Twitter from Russia, and WikiLeaks, which said it would send Assange to the US in exchange for Manning's release, expressed their support for a pardon.

The commutation calls for Manning to be freed May 17, rather than the same day in 2045. Manning is being held at a maximum security military prison for men at the Fort Leavenworth Army installation in Kansas. The Department of Defense didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the commutation of Manning's sentence.

First published Jan. 17, 2:15 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:15 p.m.: Adds more information about the announcement and background on Manning.