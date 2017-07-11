Not to be outdone by Amazon's big Prime Day promotion, electronics retailer Best Buy also has a bunch of high-tech deals up its sleeve. The list of discounted gear includes everything from Apple Watches, Roomba robot vacuums, iPhones, headphones, and HDTVs.
The bulk of the sale kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday 7/11) though some products are already on sale today. Check out the list below to see if any of these gizmos catches your fancy.
Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 2 – including Nike+
Save $150 on iPad Pro 9.7" *Available Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11
Google Home for $99 (Save $30) *Available all week long, starting Monday, July 10
Save $200 on iRobot Roomba 877 (now $399.99)
Save $200 on Dyson Vacuum (now $199.99)
Save on Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds
Save $200 on iPhone SE (with qualified activation)
39-inch Insignia HDTV for $149.99 (save $80)
Save up to $100 on select computers