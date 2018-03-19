CNET también está disponible en español.

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman will host 'SNL'

Live, from Wakanda, it's King T'Challa, hosting the comedy show in April with rapper Cardi B as the musical guest.

blackpantherthrone

Chadwick Boseman is heading from Wakanda to New York to host "SNL."

 Disney/Marvel

Live, from Wakanda, it's "Saturday Night."

Fans of Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" will want to mark their TV calendars for April 7, when the actor will host "Saturday Night Live" with musical guest Cardi B. The announcement came Saturday night during the Bill Hader-hosted episode.

Boseman's blockbuster billion-dollar movie received a nod on the March 10 episode, hosted by Sterling K. Brown, who plays N'Jobu (Erik Killmonger's father and T'Challa's uncle) in the film. That show presented a fake deleted scene from "Black Panther" in which cast member Kenan Thompson cracks up Wakanda elders by grilling frozen lion burgers in Djalia, the mystical realm of the ancestors.

Fans seemed pretty pleased about both the host and musical guest.

And those excited included Cardi B herself.

