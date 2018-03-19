'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman will host 'SNL'

Disney/Marvel

Live, from Wakanda, it's "Saturday Night."

Fans of Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" will want to mark their TV calendars for April 7, when the actor will host "Saturday Night Live" with musical guest Cardi B. The announcement came Saturday night during the Bill Hader-hosted episode.

Boseman's blockbuster billion-dollar movie received a nod on the March 10 episode, hosted by Sterling K. Brown, who plays N'Jobu (Erik Killmonger's father and T'Challa's uncle) in the film. That show presented a fake deleted scene from "Black Panther" in which cast member Kenan Thompson cracks up Wakanda elders by grilling frozen lion burgers in Djalia, the mystical realm of the ancestors.

Fans seemed pretty pleased about both the host and musical guest.

This is how Chadwick is going to walk around Studio 8H 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8ycSRBqTGP — Kiana Jai Mae (@Dat_FalPalKiana) March 18, 2018

This made my night - I hope the rest of #BlackPanther cast shows up - I would love to see Danai on SNL — laurajoan (@Laurajoan74) March 18, 2018

I'm too excited about this. I hope you and Cardi share a skit! — Angela LeFlore (@aonaleta) March 18, 2018

C A R D I S H O U L D H O S T — Safia Darkskies (@MissMinHolly) March 18, 2018

And those excited included Cardi B herself.